QINGDAO, China Sept 22 Australian miner
Fortescue Metals Group is "certainly open" to selling
stakes in its mines as well as its rail and port infrastructure,
the company's chief executive said Tuesday.
"If we have the right value and the right terms then we are
prepared to look at it with a strategic partner," Neville Power
told Reuters in an interview in the Chinese port city of
Qingdao.
Power said he expected demand for the firm's iron ore in
China, the world's biggest consumer of the steelmaking raw
material, to remain very strong.
