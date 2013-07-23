(Corrects title of Nev Power in paragraph 3 to chief executive,
not chairman)
* Fortescue eyes rising margins as expansion takes shape
* Says still in talks to sell infrastructure unit, but not
at any price
* Seen less needy of sale as margins improve
* Company forecasts iron ore price of around $110-$130 this
yr
SYDNEY, July 23 Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
is forecasting stronger operating margins in the months
ahead as iron ore prices hold up on robust buying from Chinese
steel mills.
Australia's third-biggest iron ore miner also said it
remains in talks to sell part of its coveted port and rail
operations in Australia, but maintained the sales process would
be scrapped if it does not get a high enough price.
"We will only proceed with that sale provided we can get
full market value at terms and conditions that allow us to
continue to operate our supply chain efficiently and freely,"
Chief Executive Nev Power told reporters.
The comments come as the company's June quarter data shows
Fortescue is ramping up iron ore production faster than expected
and lowering costs and capital spending, suggesting it may no
longer be under pressure to sell a stake to pay down debt.
"We are already in a very strong position globally from a
cost perspective and our focus on cost savings and cost
effectiveness continue to push us down that curve," Power said.
The iron ore price rose 4 percent last week and is up 13
percent so far in July, heading for its best month since
December. The benchmark spot price .IO62-CN=SI stood at
$131.50 a tonne.
Power said Fortescue had upped its cash balance by $700
million to $2.2 billion as of June 30, reflecting improving
operating cashflows and a rapid decrease in capital expenditure
as its expansion work winds down.
Fortescue also cut costs by 18 percent in the last quarter
and forecasts iron ore prices of $110-$130 a tonne for the rest
of 2014, Power said.
"They're not forced sellers," said Ben Lyons, a fund manager
at ATI Asset Management, referring to the possible sale of the
infrastructure assets.
It has already sold a power station for $300 million and
half its interest in a mining venture for $190 million.
In December it unveiled a plan to offload a minority stake
in its Pilbara Infrastructure (TPI) unit), which analysts
estimate could bring in $4 billion.
Since then, the Australia dollar has fallen by around 14
percent, giving Fortescue's bottom line a healthy boost.
Fortescue founder and chairman, Andrew Forrest, is believed
to be a reluctant seller of TPI as it provides an outlet for its
ore to the lucrative Chinese steel markets.
Fortescue's early backers, Ian Cumming and Joseph Steinberg
at U.S investment firm Leucadia National Corp, in June
said Forrest has too much sway over the board.
"His personality dominated the FMG board and the other
directors were more inclined to follow his lead as to the
appropriate amount of equity, debt, leverage and the rate at
which to expand, as opposed to our more conservative views,"
Cumming and Steinberg said in a letter to Leucadia shareholders.
Fortescue showed a 41 percent jump in output last financial
year as it moved closer to an annual rate of 155 million tonnes
by the end of December. In the month of June, it shipped at an
annualised rate of 120 million tonnes, 5 million tonnes above
target thanks to improved production processes.
The infrastructure assets include 280 km of rail lines and
access to Port Hedland, the word's largest iron ore terminal.
One potential buyer, Australian rail operator Aurizon
Holdings Ltd, which wants to expand its coal hauling
business to include iron ore, has stated publicly it is not
interested in a minority stake in TPI.
There is speculation that Chinese steel producers could be
interested, though none have come forward. Fortescue's
second-biggest shareholder is steel group Hunan Valin Iron and
Steel Group Co Ltd.
(Reporting by James Regan; Additional reporting by Sonali Paul
in Melbourne; Editing by Joseph Radford)