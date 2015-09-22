(Repeats story published late Tuesday; no changes to text)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
QINGDAO, China, Sept 22 Australia's Fortescue
Metals Group is "certainly open" to selling stakes in
its mines as well as its rail and port infrastructure to pay off
debt faster, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We think it's a good time to talk to strategic partners
about potential stakes in the business," Neville Power told
Reuters in an interview in the Chinese port city of Qingdao.
"We would only do that though if we saw long-term value at
the right terms," he said.
Power said the base case for Fortescue, which has net debt
of $7.2 billion, "is to repay debt with cash flow from
operations, but the option of bringing in investors will allow
us to accelerate that debt payout".
There have been reports that China's Hebei Iron & Steel
Group and Tewoo Group could invest in Fortescue's
infrastructure and mining assets, but Power declined to give any
names.
Annual profit at Fortescue, the world's fourth biggest iron
ore miner, fell nearly 90 percent to $316 million as the price
of the steel-making commodity reeled from a slowing Chinese
economy.
Down for a third year running, the price of iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI has fallen a fifth this year to trade below $60 a
tonne. Analysts do not expect any significant recovery with more
supply coming at a time steel demand in top buyer China is
shrinking.
But Power said he expected demand for the miner's iron ore
in China to remain "very strong".
"We recognise that the commodity cycle is going through some
volatility at the moment, but we also know this is a cyclical
business and it's about making sure that the structure of our
business is right and positioning ourselves for that upturn
which will come," he said.
That means keeping costs low. Fortescue is aiming to cut its
cash cost to $18 per tonne in the current financial year to June
2016 from $27 previously.
"If the exchange rate and the oil price drops further, then
we look to capture those and have additional cost reductions,"
said Power, referring to the lower Australian dollar and
Brazilian real.
After cutting costs by $1.8 billion over the last three
years, Fortescue is planning to knock another $1.4 billion off
this year while keeping annual production at 165 million tonnes.
"We don't see any rationale for investing in additional
capacity right now because the market is in supply-demand
balance and any additional supply is likely to further reduce
the price which will result in lower returns for everybody in
the industry," said Power.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and David Clarke)