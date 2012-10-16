* Fortescue says expects iron ore price to stabilise at
$120/tonne
* Sees fiscal 2013 production at 82-84 mln/tonnes vs 60 mln
* Sept quarter costs rise 7 pct
SYDNEY, Oct 16 World no. 4 iron ore miner
Fortescue Metals Group sees a sustained recovery for
ore demand in China enabling the Australian firm to resume major
expansion work in Australia.
The pace of production by Fortescue and rivals is being
watched for signs on how weaker consumption of steel in China is
playing out on demand for industrial commodities. Miners have in
recent months been scaling back expansions and spending, raising
concerns a decade-long mining boom in Australia is ending.
Fortescue in September slammed the brakes on plans to lift
its annual capacity to 155 million tonnes by digging a new mine
named Kings in Australia as a slide in world iron ore prices to
under $87 a tonne coincided with a mounting debt pile.
Iron ore has since recovered to around $113 a tonne
.IO62-CNI=SI, close to the $120 level Power says is needed to
warrant a restart of the Kings project.
"The price drop caught everyone by surprise because of the
speed and how far the iron ore price fell," Fortescue Chief
Executive Nev Power told reporters. "It overshot, then
rebounded."
Fortescue also cut about 1,000 jobs and completed a $5
billion restructuring deal, increasing its debt and lending
facilities to more than $12 billion.
"China's growth is being maintained at around 7.5 percent
and their exports are growing, which augers well for the
future," Power said.
"We expect the steel market and iron ore market to respond
over the next month or two to restore the price level to around
$120 a tonne," he said.
Power said the Kings mine was two-thirds complete when work
was halted and that a decision whether to finish the project was
likely by the end of December.
Fortescue is forecasting first-half fiscal 2013 production
to reach 36 million tonnes, setting the course for output of
82-84 million tonnes in the year to June 30. Last year it
produced around 60 million tonnes.
Fortescue shipped 16 million tonnes of ore in the September
quarter, the company said.
RIO TINTO AND BHP
Fortescue's bigger rival, Rio Tinto , is due
to release its production data later on Tuesday. The world's
No.2 iron ore miner is expected to stick to plans to raise
production in Australia.
Production costs at Fortescue in the last quarter averaged
$49.44 per tonne against average sales of $98 per tonne, the
company said.
September-quarter mine output was up 16 percent from a year
ago, but 4 percent below the July quarter.
Iron ore has been among the hardest hit industrial
commodities following China's economic cool down. Despite
efforts to broaden its customer base, Fortescue ore is mostly
sold to steel mills in China.
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese recently told an
investment seminar the company's operations were performing
better than those of peers, leading analysts to expect it was
sticking to 2012 production guidance of 250 million tonnes. Last
year Rio Tinto mined 244.6 million tonnes.
BHP Billiton, the world's third-biggest iron ore
miner, releases its quarterly production data on Wednesday.
Shares in Fortescue were trading up 2.7 percent at A$3.82,
outperforming light gains in the broader market. The stock
tumbled as low as A$2.81 last month on concerns it would need to
sell equity or prime assets as the iron ore price fell.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)