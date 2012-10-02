By Natalie Wright
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 2 Fortescue Metals, the
fourth-largest iron ore producer in the world, is launching a
$4.5 billion covenant-lite refinancing term loan, sources told
Thomson Reuters LPC.
The five-year credit will launch at a bank meeting
Wednesday. Credit Suisse leads the deal, which will refinance
existing debt via issuer FMG Resources.
Investors are anticipating initial price talk of 500bp over
Libor with a 1.25 percent Libor floor and a discount of 99 cents
on the dollar, though pricing could change.
The new term loan B is the largest institutional loan issuance
since 2007, sources said.
This morning, Fitch Ratings assigned a BBB- rating to the
new senior secured credit. Fitch said the loan will be
guaranteed by Fortescue Metals Group Limited and its
subsidiaries, which represent more than 95 percent of the
group's assets and net income.
Fitch said the senior unsecured creditors will not be
impaired, because the new $4.5 billion credit is less than 2.0
times the company's expected Ebitda of $2.5 billion to $3
billion.
Fitch's corporate family rating on Fortescue Metals Group
Limited is BB+. Corporate family ratings from Moody's Investors
Service and Standard & Poor's are Ba3/BB-, while facility
ratings are Ba1/BB+.
In September, Fortescue announced an underwriting commitment
from Credit Suisse and JP Morgan for a $4.5 billion, five-year
secured credit. Also in September, Fortescue Metals Group
reached an agreement with Leucadia National Corp, where Leucadia
will redeem $715 million in unsecured notes. The redemption of
the 2006 royalty note is subject to closing conditions,
including the closing of the new $4.5 billion facility.
(Editing By Jon Methven)