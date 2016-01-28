* Fortescue now sees cash breakeven well below $36 a tonne
* Will help it weather plunge in iron ore prices
* Net debt cut to $6.1 bln, more bond buybacks expected
* Shares jump as much as 8 pct
(Adds comment from CEO, analyst)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group said on Thursday that it could weather far lower
iron ore prices than previously touted, as the world's No.4
exporter of the steelmaking ingredient cuts costs faster than
planned.
The company said it would push on with its drive to slash
costs after hitting a cost-reduction target six months early due
to improved efficiency at its operations, lower debt and falling
prices for oil and freight.
"If you stack all those together ... that results in a
substantial reduction in our cash breakeven below our last
guidance at $36 a tonne," Chief Executive Nev Power said after
the firm released its quarterly production report. He was
referring to the ore price at which the company would neither
make nor lose cash.
That compares with prices near $41 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI on
Thursday and would make Fortescue more competitive with the
world's lowest cost producers, Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton .
Iron ore markets have been hit hard by a rapid increase in
supply from major producers at a time when growth has slowed in
top consumer China, with prices down 35 percent over the past
year.
Fortescue said it had cut costs to $15 per wet metric tonne
in December, six months ahead of schedule, and that it would
announce a lower production cost target and new breakeven
guidance at its half-year financial results in February.
Analysts said the result in the first half of the financial
year that began in July implied the company would generate
around $1.4 billion to $2 billion a year in free cash flow. That
would ensure it could continue to pay down debt, easing worries
it could struggle to manage its debt load.
"Hmmm, that doesn't look distressed," Peter O'Connor, an
analyst at broker Shaw & Partners, said in a note.
Fortescue's shares jumped as much as 8 percent after the
quarterly report was released.
Debt investors have been cautious, with Fortescue's U.S.
notes with a November 2019 maturity trading at around 75 percent
of face value. CEO Power said the notes had been dragged down
along with oil and gas companies' high-yield bonds.
"If the market will price our debt at those low levels, then
it's a great opportunity for us to buy it back ahead of time and
do it very economically."
Fortescue cut its net debt to $6.1 billion as of December,
which was better than expected, after buying back $750 million
worth of notes for 82 percent of their face value. It expects to
buy back more notes by June.
Production costs averaged $15.80/wmt in the December
quarter, down 45 percent from a year earlier. Fortescue also cut
its capital spending target nearly 40 percent to $200 million.
It shipped 42.1 million tonnes of ore in the December
quarter, up 2 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)