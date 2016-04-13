* Fortescue sees flat Q3 iron ore shipments
* Says weather to determine final FY16 output
* Costs drop by 6 percent
(Adds CEO comment, detail)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, April 13 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group shipped a flat 42 million tonnes of iron ore in
the March quarter, putting it on track to exceed its annual
production target, while lowering cash costs by 6 percent from
the previous quarter.
Chief Executive Nev Power said that marked the ninth
consecutive quarterly fall in costs for the world's No.4
producer of the steelmaking raw ingredient, reducing average
cash costs between Jan. 1 and March 31 to $14.79 per tonne.
"Our team has continued to innovate and deliver sustainable
cost improvements generating strong cash margins," Power said in
a statement on Wednesday.
Large-scale producers such as Fortescue have been battling
to curb costs amid volatility in indexed prices, which have left
some smaller miners operating at a loss.
Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI. stood at $58.50 a tonne on
Wednesday after starting the year at $43.10 a tonne. But it is
still way below prices nearing $200 a tonne seen a few years
ago, as a slowdown in China's economy saps growth in steel
demand.
"Cash balances have increased by $200 million during the
quarter, lowering net debt to $5.9 billion and positioning us
for further debt repayment," Power said.
Fortescue said shipments were running ahead of its annual
165 million-tonne target due to unseasonally mild weather at its
mines in west Australia.
But any upside to full-year guidance remains subject to the
impact of weather during the current quarter, the company said.
Fortescue maintained guidance for a fiscal 2016 average cash
cost of $15 a tonne, largely in line with bigger Australian
producers Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
.
Rio Tinto and BHP are also expected to show strong quarterly
production when details are released later this month, owing to
the mild weather.
Fortescue sold its ore for an average $45.94 a tonne over
the March quarter, representing 95 percent of the Platts
benchmark price after adjustments, according to the company.
Fortescue stock was up 4 percent at 1221 GMT, similar to Rio
and BHP.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)