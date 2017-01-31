* CEO says China crackdown good for iron ore
* Fortescue Q2 iron ore shipments fall 4 pct
* Still on track for bumper year; costs fall
* Iron ore price defies forecasters
(Adds CEO comments)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Jan 31 A Chinese crackdown on
inefficient steelmaking will support demand for iron ore
imports, Australia's Fortescue Metals Group said on
Wednesday, maintaining its forecast for record shipments this
year amid a rebound in prices.
Exports to China by the world no. 4 iron ore miner dipped
slightly in the quarter to Dec. 31, quarterly production data
showed, but are still on track to meet or beat the high end of
its 2016/17 guidance for 165 million to 170 million tonnes.
Iron ore was one of the best-performing commodities in 2016,
defying analyst forecasts for a correction on the back of
plentiful supply and an expected slip in demand from China, the
world's biggest buyer.
A push by Beijing to do away with high-polluting and low
efficiency electric arc furnace steel mills, which use scrap
steel rather than iron ore, will help miners, Fortescue chief
executive Nev Power said.
"This translates into 40-50 million tonnes of iron ore,"
Power said. "We are very confident that the substantial numbers
will be replaced by integrated steel mills,"
By some industry estimates, mini-mill steel production could
be as high as 100 million tonnes a year, nearly 10 percent of
China's total capacity.
The expected increase in demand could help offset
expectations that record Chinese imports of just over 1 billion
tonnes in 2016 would contract this year.
However, Power cautioned that the iron ore market would take
even an additional 50 million tonnes of demand "in its stride",
as Fortescue and larger rivals such as BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto operate at maximum rates.
The newly built Roy Hill mine neighbouring Fortescue in
Australia's Pilbara mining district alone is getting set to
produce up to 55 million tonnes this year.
For the December quarter, Fortescue's cash production costs
fell by 7 percent to $12.54 a tonne from the previous quarter
and were down 21 percent on a year earlier, the company said.
The final cost for Fortescue of mining and shipping its ore
to China stands at around $24 a tonne, Power said.
Spot iron ore prices surged 81 percent last year and are
currently around $80 a tonne, despite analysts' forecasts for a
contraction to around $55.
But forecasters remain concerned that millions of tonnes of
additional low-cost supply from Australia and Brazil will soon
send prices into retreat.
A Reuters poll in mid-December put the average price of iron
ore at $54.70 per tonne in 2017.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)