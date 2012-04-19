SYDNEY, April 19 Australia's Fortescue Metals said it did not expect iron ore prices to break out of their recent range for a year or two as demand from China remains strong and any shortfalls in imports accounted for by higher domestic production.

"We don't see any major change to the iron ore price range for the next year or two," Fortescue Chief Executive Nev Power told a call with media. (Reporting by James Regan)