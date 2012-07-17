MELBOURNE, July 17 Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
said on Tuesday project costs to nearly triple iron ore
production capacity have climbed by 7 percent to $9 billion, but
the Australian miner said it remains on track to reach its
target rate by mid-2013.
"Fortescue is maintaining its target to be at a run rate of
155 million tonnes per annum by July 2013 with an absolute focus
to ensure the ramp up of the Solomon infrastructure is completed
successfully," the company said in its quarterly production
report.
Australia's no.3 iron ore producer behind Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton reported a 42 percent rise in June
quarter iron ore shipments to 17.1 million tonnes from the
previous quarter, to achieve annual shipments of 55.8 million
tonnes, just beating its own forecast.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)