MELBOURNE, Sept 12 Fortescue Metals Group
will be allowed to charge up to A$317 million a year to
Brockman Mining to use its iron ore rail line, a state
regulator said in a landmark ruling on Thursday.
The Western Australia Economic Regulation Authority said
Fortescue could charge between A$84.7 million and A$316.9
million a year for access to its rail, the Pilbara
Infrastructure (TPI), the only iron ore rail line in Western
Australia that is required to be open to rival miners.
The regulator's ceiling price was well below the price of up
to A$576 million a year that Fortescue had said it wanted to
charge Brockman.
