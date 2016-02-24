* Fortescue sees opportunites as debt goes down
* Better-than-expected attack on costs
* Sees debt to equity at 40 percent in 18 months
* Forecasts cash cost of $13/t by end June
(Recasts, adds CFO quotes)
By James Regan and Sharon Klyne
SYDNEY, Feb 24 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group reported a four percent fall in half-year profit
as steep cost cuts largely offset a slump in iron ore prices,
and flagged it will be on the lookout for acquisitions at a
later date.
Fortescue, Australia's third-biggest producer behind Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton said on
Wednesday its debt repayment schedule will allow it to look for
distressed assets in about 18 months.
"As we generate cash flow from the business we will repay
debt. That will put us in a position with a very strong balance
sheet to take advantage of further opportunities in iron ore and
across the broader sector," Chief Executive Nev Power said.
A severe downturn in commodities has already put BHP and Rio
Tinto on watch for bargain acquisitions in a bid to take
advantage of a severe slump in the commodities cycle.
Power said the company was not yet looking to make
purchases. Anglo American is planning to raise $3 to $4
billion from disposals in 2016, which could include its Minas
Rios and Kumba iron ore mines in Brazil and South Africa.
Fortescue posted a half-year net profit of $319 million,
down from $331 million a year ago, but well ahead of losses
reported by fellow Australian miners Atlas Iron and BC
Iron.
Power said the company had cut its production costs by 47
percent from the prior year and forecast it would drop to $13 a
tonne by the end of 2016.
The performance provided "a solid foundation for continued
debt repayment and a modest increase in our dividend," Power
said.
Fortescue's chief financial officer, Stephen Pearce, said
the company "could easily continue to pay down debt" as it
looked to reach a 40 percent debt-to-equity target from 44
percent now.
"It's probably an 18-month journey before we get there. Our
strategy has been to earn the cash, accumulate it and then
paydown the debt," Pearce said.
Fortescue has forecast a breakeven production cost of $28.80
a tonne, narrowing the gap to within a few dollars of its larger
and lower cost rivals Rio Tinto and BHP.
Spot iron ore has jumped more than 17 percent so far in 2016
to around $50 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI.
During the half, Fortescue said it repaid $1.1 billion of
debt, reducing it to $6.1 billion. Fortescue's $2.3 billion
high-yield bond due 2022 is yielding around 11.6 percent,
reflecting its non-investment grade rating.
Iron ore markets have been hit hard by a rapid increase in
supply from major producers at a time when growth has slowed in
top consumer China.
Fortescue amassed some $9 billion in debt as it sought to
build the company from a mid-sized iron ore miner to one
competing with Rio Tinto and BHP.
(Reporting by James Regan and Sharon Klyne of Basis Point;
Editing by Richard Pullin)