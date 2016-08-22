(Refiles to remove duplicate "was" paragraph 6, corrects
* Fortescue profit triples on lower costs
* Says on track to further increase dividend payout ratio
* Debt coming down
SYDNEY, Aug 22 Australia's Fortescue Metals
Group Ltd, the world No. 4 iron ore producer, reported
a tripling of its annual net profit on Monday to nearly $1
billion and said it could shoulder a big jump in future dividend
payouts.
Fortescue surpassed analysts' forecasts by boosting its
final dividend by 500 percent to A$0.12 ($0.90) a share for
fiscal 2016, taking its total payout for the year to 36 percent
of net profit.
With iron ore prices holding up better than expected and an
attack on production costs and debt, the company's payout ratio
could exceed its 40 percent target "in the not too distant
future," Chief Executive Nev Power told an analysts' call.
Power said global iron ore supply was now in balance with
demand, while China's ability to produce half the world's steel
was underpinning the company's prospects.
Fortescue, which has built Australia's third-biggest iron
ore miner over the past decade to feed demand in China, reported
a net profit of $985 million for the year to end-June, up from
$317 million a year ago.
The figure was ahead of the $895 million average forecast of
13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Power said Fortescue was maintaining the flexibility to
continue early debt repayments or refinancing to further cut
debt, which stood at $5.2 billion on June 30.
"As we reduce debt, there will be more cash flow available
to pay dividends going forward," Power said on a post-earnings
call. "It's very sustainable."
The jump in the company's final dividend took its payout for
the year to A$0.15 a share.
Fortescue had produced a "clean result", UBS analyst Glyn
Lawcock said, with revenue and earnings ahead of UBS estimates.
"We expect the market to focus on sustainability of the
higher dividend, which ultimately comes down to price," he said
in a note.
Revenue slid 17 percent to $7.1 billion but the company said
it cut costs 43 percent, while capital spending more than
halved.
Power also stuck to an earlier forecast of lowering
Fortescue's production cost target for fiscal 2017 to $12-$13
per wet tonne from $15.43 in fiscal 2016.
This would put it on par with larger rivals Vale,
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton ,
which combined control more than 70 percent of global sea trade
in iron ore.
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was selling for $61 a tonne on
Monday. The price has climbed 13 percent since July 1.
Fortescue shares dipped 2 percent cents on Monday to A$4.83,
but have still more than doubled so far this year.
($1 = 1.3189 Australian dollars)
