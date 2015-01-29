* Fortescue says making $8-10 margin even in weak market
* Expects to cut all in costs to $45-$46 a tonne delivered
* Q4 shipments up 47 pct to 41.1 mln tonnes
(Adds CEO, CFO, analysts' comments)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
, the world's No. 4 iron ore miner, said cost cutting
and a weak Australian dollar have helped it combat a 50 percent
slide in iron ore prices that has been partly fuelled by its own
expansion.
Fortescue's shares rose as much as 10 percent, taking it
further away from Tuesday's six-year low, after it said it is
still making a margin of up $10 per tonne of ore and expects to
cut costs further in the next six months.
"It's all about margin. That's the key for them," said
Mathew Hodge, an analyst with Morningstar in Sydney.
Australia's third biggest iron ore miner after Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton boosted
shipments by 47 percent in the December quarter, keeping cash
flowing in to service its $8.8 billion debt load.
The world's biggest miners have been increasing output
despite the price decline, aiming to win market share from
smaller rivals, including domestic producers in China.
Fortescue flagged more savings, saying it expects to cut its
mining costs by more than 10 percent in the second half thanks
to a weaker Australian dollar and lower oil prices. Its all-in
cost to China would fall to $45 to $46 a dry metric tonne.
On the revenue side, its product is achieving roughly an 85
percent discount to the benchmark iron ore price .IO62-CNI=SI,
which means on the latest price of $62.70 it would fetch about
$53.30, which the company said translated into a margin of $8 to
$10 a tonne.
"We've got strong positive margins even in today's price
environment," Chief Executive Nev Power told reporters on a
conference call.
UBS analysts were more conservative, estimating Fortescue's
breakeven price is $59, assuming the Australian dollar stays at
$0.79 and based on the miner's latest cost guidance.
Power said Fortescue was under no pressure to sell assets to
shore itself up, even if iron ore prices fell further.
"I can't foresee a price that would put us in that
position," he said.
Fortescue sold 41.1 million tonnes in the December quarter,
beating its own forecast while its average selling price fell to
$63 a dry metric tonne.
The company has halved its planned capital spending this
year to $650 million, saying it makes sense to delay spending on
projects that would add supply to a glutted market.
It still expects to ship 155 million to 160 million tonnes
of iron ore in the year to June 2015, unlike smaller, higher
cost producers who have cut output.
While several smaller miners, including CITIC Ltd
and Arrium Ltd, have flagged big writedowns, Fortescue
said it was comfortable with the asset valuations on its books.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)