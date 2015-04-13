* Fortescue to move to two-weeks on, one-week off roster

* Company seeks to cut costs as iron ore falls below $50/T

* Move comes after smaller rival Atlas halts production

* S&P puts Fortescue, other miners, on review for downgrade (Adds detail on prices, rival miners, S&P outlook)

SYDNEY, April 14 Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, the world's fourth-largest iron ore producer, said on Tuesday it was changing its roster to get more work out of its miners as it seeks to slash costs to cope with plunging prices.

The slump in iron ore prices to 10-year lows has hammered profits at Fortescue and other miners, forcing deep cuts in spending and prompting smaller rival Atlas Iron to last week suspend production.

Fortescue said it was changing to a two-week on, one-week off roster from a current schedule of eight days on, six days off in its remote mines in Western Australia's Pilbara region following a "thorough organisational review".

"While we would prefer not to have to change what has been a successful and differentiating roster for Fortescue, we are taking steps in response to the threat of oversupply in the market over the medium term," the company's chief executive, Nev Power, said in a statement.

"In this environment, bringing our costs down rapidly and sustainably is critical and will place our company in the strongest possible position for the future."

The move would bring Fortescue into line with standard rosters worked in the industry, the company said, without providing an estimate of the savings.

Spot iron ore slid below $50 a tonne this month to its lowest since a key pricing index began in 2008 as big, low-cost miners ramped up supply.

Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI was trading at $48.80 a tonne on Monday, according to The Steel Index, down about 60 percent on last year.

Analysts blame a massive rise in production on overestimates of China's appetite for imported ore by sector titans Vale , Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton .

Standard & Poor's warned on Monday it may soon downgrade Fortescue and other big miners as it lowered its iron ore price forecasts for the next couple of years.

Fortescue, which carries around $9 billion in gross debt, last month scrapped a $2.5 billion bond sale because it refused to pay more than 8.5 percent interest.

(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Richard Pullin)