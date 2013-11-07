(Adds details on share price, possible reason for selling)

KUALA LUMPUR Nov 7 A 3 percent holding in Fortescue Metals Group Ltd was put up for sale on Thursday looking to fetch A$503 million ($479 million) through a book-build underwritten and run by CIMB, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Fortescue, the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, declined to comment on which shareholder was selling the stock.

Fortescue founder and chairman Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest is the company's biggest shareholder with a 33 percent stake.

The offer price for the 91,452,228 shares is A$5.50, a 3.5 percent discount to Fortescue's closing price at A$5.70.

The seller appears to be cashing in on a rally in Fortescue's share price, which has more than doubled since late June, hitting an 18-month high on Thursday of A$5.875. Iron ore prices have held up much better than expected this year, allowing the miner to start paring its $9.3 billion in net debt.

The book-build closes at 0715 GMT.

($1 = 1.0499 Australian dollars)