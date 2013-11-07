(Adds details on share price, possible reason for selling)
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 7 A 3 percent holding in
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd was put up for sale on
Thursday looking to fetch A$503 million ($479 million) through a
book-build underwritten and run by CIMB, according to a term
sheet seen by Reuters.
Fortescue, the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner,
declined to comment on which shareholder was selling the stock.
Fortescue founder and chairman Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest is
the company's biggest shareholder with a 33 percent stake.
The offer price for the 91,452,228 shares is A$5.50, a 3.5
percent discount to Fortescue's closing price at A$5.70.
The seller appears to be cashing in on a rally in
Fortescue's share price, which has more than doubled since late
June, hitting an 18-month high on Thursday of A$5.875. Iron ore
prices have held up much better than expected this year,
allowing the miner to start paring its $9.3 billion in net debt.
The book-build closes at 0715 GMT.
($1 = 1.0499 Australian dollars)
