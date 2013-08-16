* Fortescue in $1.15 bln deal with Taiwan's Formosa Plastics
* Gives Formosa 31 pct stake in new Australian iron ore
project
* Nearly half Formosa's investment prepaid to Fortescue's
TPI unit
SYDNEY, Aug 16 Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Group
has agreed to invest $1.15 billion as part of a deal to buy
nearly a third of a new iron ore project in Australia from
partners Fortescue Metals Group and China's Baoshan
Iron & Steel (Baosteel).
Formosa, which is building a steel mill in Vietnam, will
invest in the FMG Iron Ore Bridge project in Western Australia's
Pilbara iron ore belt, Fortescue said. The project is 88 percent
owned by Fortescue and 12 percent by Baosteel.
The investment comes as increased purchases by Asian steel
mills have helped drive spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI to
their highest in five months.
Formosa will prepay $500 million to a Fortescue subsidiary,
The Pilbara Infrastructure Pty Ltd (TPI), allowing it access to
the Australian miner's coveted Indian Ocean rail port facilities
as part of the deal.
It will also pay $123 million for a 31 percent stake in the
project.
Fortescue, which has amassed $10 billion in debt on its way
to becoming the world's fourth-largest iron ore exporter, has
been courting potential minority investors in TPI, aimed at
yielding the firm as much as $3 billion.
"Importantly, the transaction also delivers a further
strengthening of Fortescue's balance sheet," Fortescue Chief
Executive Nev Power said in a statement.
The deal with Formosa could also have implications for
efforts by neighbouring mining companies in the Pilbara
attempting to access Fortescue's rail lines and port berths -
efforts Fortescue has resisted, saying there was no room.
Australian regulators this week rejected Fortescue's
arguments that giving access to one such company, Brockman
Mining, could interfere with its own
shipments.
The infrastructure assets include 280 km of rail lines and
access to Port Hedland, the word's largest iron ore terminal.
The FMG Iron Bridge development is located 100 km (62 miles)
from Fortescue's Port Hedland operations and is within 25km of
the company's existing rail line.
The development comprises two deposits, North Star and
Glacier Valley, as well as two exploration sites that could be
developed at later dates, Fortescue said.
As part of the deal, Formosa will also provide $527 million
of capital expenditure on the project, Fortescue said.
Construction of the first stage is expected to take 12
months and start producing 1.5 million tonnes of iron ore
annually in early 2015, according to the company.
The ore differs from Fortescue's other deposits - mined at
annual rate approaching 155 million tonnes - and known as
hematite that retains magnetic properties. It is therefore
amenable to magnetic separation that allows for extraction of a
higher iron ore content.
A second 9.5-million tonnes-per-year project remains subject
to joint venture approval with construction expected to commence
in 2015, Fortescue said.
There was speculation last year of a float of the Iron
Bridge project on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Formosa, the largest private conglomerate in Taiwan, is
building an integrated steelworks in the Vung Ang Economic Zone
of Ha Tinh province in Vietnam.
Formosa had agreed to buy up to 3 million tonnes of iron ore
at market prices when the steelworks is commissioned.
The Australian miner was advised by Deutsche Bank, New Tone
International and DLA Piper and Formosa was advised by ANZ Bank.
Fortescue said it expects to receive approvals from foreign
investment regulators in China and Australia in September 2013.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)