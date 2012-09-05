* Fitch revises outlook to negative
* Shares close down 8.5 pct, hit lowest in three years
* Sells power station for $300 mln to reduce debt load
* Move follows a scaling back of expansion plans, job cuts
* Iron ore price continues slide on weak China demand
By Miranda Maxwell
MELBOURNE, Sept 5 Shares in Australia's
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd slid to the lowest in three
years on Wednesday, with the company losing $1.4 billion in
market value over the past two days on shelved expansion plans
and falling iron ore prices.
Fitch Ratings agency put the company on negative watch,
warning that its fortunes were at the mercy of prices for the
steelmaking raw material.
A drop in iron ore prices to their lowest since 2009 has
forced Fortescue, saddled with $11.3 billion in long term debt,
to slam the brakes on plans to triple its iron ore capacity and
announce hundreds of job cuts.
The decision by Fortescue, which had been one of the most
vocal bulls on Chinese demand, highlight how quickly events are
moving in the resources sector. The company had reassured
investors just last week that its expansion plans were on track.
"Through all the dark days of the European debt crisis, and
the questions over China's growth trajectory, Fortescue has been
one of the market's 'beacons of hope', continually defying the
naysayers and achieving the unachievable," said Cameron Peacock,
market analyst at IG Markets.
"Those ambitions are no longer."
Shares in Fortescue, which sells almost all its iron ore to
China, lost as much as 10 percent in early trade and ended down
8.5 percent at A$3.12, its lowest close since June 2009.
Fitch cut its outlook on the company to negative shortly
before the close of trade, saying that while Fortescue's plans
would alleviate some liquidity and debt pressures, it was not
out of the woods yet.
"The ability to satisfy its covenant compliance remains
dependent on the recovery of iron ore price to around $110 per
tonne," Fitch said.
Other ratings agency have also issued warnings, with
Standard & Poor's saying Fortescue's credit quality would be at
risk if iron ore prices stay below $100 a tonne through
December.
Iron ore prices have dropped 36 percent since early July to
below $90 a tonne, their weakest level since October 2009.
ASSET SALE
Weaker ore prices knocked other iron ore miners. Shares in
BHP Billiton Ltd , which has put off a decision
on a $20 billion expansion of its main Pilbara iron ore port,
closed 1.6 percent lower while Rio Tinto Ltd
shares dropped 2 percent.
Among smaller players, Arrium Ltd slumped 10
percent and Sundance Resources Ltd dived 13 percent.
Fortescue said it would sell a power station at its main
mine site in Western Australia's Pilbara district to a unit of
Canada's TransAlta Corporation for $300 million -- a
sale that gives the company a bit of breathing space.
"They are looking to defer expansion, and therefore drawing
down on further debt, until such time as a bit of clarity and a
bit of recovery comes into the iron ore price. That's what they
are looking to achieve, and the power station sale goes some way
to that plan in the shorter term," said Lew Fellowes, analyst at
broker Pattersons Securities.
Fortescue had been negotiating the sale of its 125 megawatt
dual-fuel power station at the Solomon mine in Western
Australia's Pilbara region for some time. As part of the deal,
Fortescue will purchase power from the station for its Solomon
mine for 16 years, with rights to extend the agreement.
Fortescue has said it expects the Solomon mine, due to come
on stream in the fourth quarter, to yield around 60 million
tonnes of iron ore annually.
It has also said it may sell its accommodation facilities or
a stake in some undeveloped mines to free up further cash.