UPDATE 1-EU lawmakers vote to make YouTube fight online hate speech
* Member states could ask them to help finance EU films (Adds tech lobby group comment)
Oct 20 Forthnet SA
* Announces approval of the merger of its Forthnet Pay TV and Multichoice Hellas subsidiaries
* Says date of transformation balance sheet is June 30, 2014
* Says Multichoice is absorbed by Forthnet Pay TV Source text: bit.ly/1rmDQlK
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Member states could ask them to help finance EU films (Adds tech lobby group comment)
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THE RIGHTS ISSUE IS NOW REGISTRED AT BOLAGSVERKET