LONDON, March 28 One cargo of North Sea forties
crude has been dropped from the April loading programme after
production fell following the gas leak from the Elgin platform
this week, traders said on Wednesday.
Cargo F0406, which was held by Total, has been
dropped from next month's shipping schedule.
The French major shut the Elgin platform, which lies 240 km
(150 miles) east of Aberdeen off Scotland's east coast, after
the gas leak on Sunday, leading to a fall in the output of
Forties crude oil.
Oil produced at the facility is exported via the BP-operated
Forties Pipeline System. Two oil trading sources said
Total's Elgin-Franklin site had been providing about 60,000
barrels per day (bpd) to Forties.
