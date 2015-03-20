LONDON, March 20 Production at the Forties Echo platform in the North Sea is back online, a spokesman for operator Apache North Sea said on Friday, after ramping up over the past three days.

The platform, which is in the British section of the North Sea, was struck by a supply vessel on Monday morning, triggering emergency procedures including the evacuation of some staff and a temporary shutdown of production.

The spokesman said output was now back at full speed having begun to restart on Tuesday evening. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but the initial assessment has identified only minimal, non-structural damage to the platform. (Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Pravin Char)