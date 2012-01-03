* LPL adds investment services firm with $50 bln assets
* Terms of the deal were not disclosed
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Jan 3 Independent brokerage LPL
Investment Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it would
acquire Fortigent LLC, a firm that provides investment services
and practice-management advice to high-end financial advisers.
The acquisition is expected to give a boost to LPL's
efforts to attract independent investment advisers,
particularly those who cater to high net-worth clients.
LPL is already the largest provider of technology and
investment services, with nearly 13,000 independent financial
advisers.
Closely-held Fortigent handles about $50 billion of client
assets for some 90 financial advisers. The firm will retain its
brand and its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. Fortigent's
CEO and president Andrew Putterman will continue in that role.
Terms of the deal, to be completed during the first
quarter, were not disclosed. Shares of LPL were little changed
at $30.48 in midday Nasdaq trading.
Founded 15 years ago, Fortigent is one of the largest
third-party firms handling the nuts and bolts of investment
management, manager selection and asset allocation on behalf of
financial advisers, banks and trust companies.
The firm also provides research and performance reporting
for RIAs. Advisers using such a service then, theoretically,
have more time for clients and new business development.
The average Fortigent end-client has $7 million in assets,
Putterman told Reuters.
The firm offers a ritzier version of the services LPL
supplies to brokers and dually registered advisers, both groups
typically serving "mass-affluent" individuals with less than
$250,000 to invest.
Adding Fortigent means LPL can expand its presence among
high-net-worth registered investment advisers and family
offices, the fastest growing corner of the wealth management
business.
"This transaction improves LPL's competitive positioning in
attracting future custody assets," said William Blair analyst
Christopher Shutler. He projects, though, zero impact on LPL's
2012 per-share earnings.
LPL and Fortigent face a number of competitors who hope to
provide a "platform" for investment advisers and family
investment offices, including Envestnet , closely held
SEI Inc, the start-up Dynasty Financial and Genworth Financial .
"Our advisers are finding opportunity in the high net worth
space. We want to help those advisers manage the complexity of
the business and grow," LPL Chief Financial Officer Robert
Moore told Reuters.