BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy sees Q1 preliminary 2017 loss per share $0.53
* Sees preliminary Q1 2017 revenue about $247 million
TORONTO May 12 Fortis Inc said on Monday that President and Chief Executive Officer Stanley Marshall planned to retire from the Canadian utility company at the end of this year after heading it for more than 18 years.
Marshall, who is also stepping down from Fortis' board, will be replaced by Barry Perry, the gas and electricity distribution utility's chief financial officer.
Fortis is the largest publicly owned utility in Canada, with assets worth more than $18 billion. It services about 2.5 million customers across Canada, the United States and the Caribbean. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* GulfMark Offshore takes delivery of arctic class platform supply vessel (PSV)
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 5.31 percent passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of January 12 - SEC filing