NEW DELHI Nov 16 India's hospital chain Fortis Healthcare's chief financial officer Yogesh Sareen has quit, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, without giving any reason for his departure.

Fortis Healthcare, majority-owned by billionaire brothers Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, is yet to announce a replacement for Sareen, who left the company on Tuesday, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)