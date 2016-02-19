An embryologist carries-out a sample preparation process at Fortis Bloom Fertility and IVF Centre inside the Fortis hospital at Mohali in the northern Indian state of Punjab, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

MUMBAI India's Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Friday said it is in talks with "a number" of parties for investment in its subsidiary SRL Ltd, which operates a chain of pathology clinics.

Fortis, which runs hospitals and pharmacies, is talking to investors to facilitate the exit of current SRL private equity investors, it said in a statement.

"No firm proposal" is being considered as yet, it said.

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui)