MUMBAI Feb 10 Hospitals chain Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd plans to add 600 beds over the next six months in the country, its chief executive for Indian business, Aditya Vij said.

The company presently operates 4,100 beds across its hospitals, Vij told a conference call on Friday.

The healthcare chain's December quarter net profit fell 15.2 percent to 292.6 million rupees ($5.91 million), it said earlier on Friday.

($1 = 49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)