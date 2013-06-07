BRIEF-Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development to pay cash 0.4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 31Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
June 7 Fortis Healthcare Ltd, India's No. 2 hospital chain, said its board allotted 18.8 million shares on a preferential basis to the International Finance Corp (IFC).
Fortis, which also runs healthcare facilities in Singapore, Malaysia, the Gulf and other Asian countries, allotted the shares at an issue price of 99.09 rupees per share, it said in a statement late on Thursday.
IFC, the financial arm of the World Bank, invests in the private sector in developing nations.
By Elzio Barreto HONG KONG, March 31 Share sales on Asia ex-Japan stock exchanges climbed 20 percent in the first quarter, buoyed by a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) as China's regulator stepped up the approval of new listings in the world's second largest economy, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday. Proceeds in equity capital markets (ECM) in the region rose to $36.9 billion in the first quarter versus $30.8 billion in the first quarter of 2016, according to
SINGAPORE, March 31 Singapore's total bank lending in February rose as lending to financial institutions, general commerce as well as building and construction increased, central bank data showed on Friday.