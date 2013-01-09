(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text)
BRUSSELS Jan 9 The chief financial officer of
BNP Paribas is under investigation by Belgian
prosecutors looking into the lead-up to the collapse of
Belgian-Dutch bank Fortis in 2008, Belgian business dailies De
Tijd and L'Echo reported on Wednesday.
Lars Machenil, formerly with Fortis , would be the sixth
person embroiled in a widening criminal investigation into the
failure of Fortis, once one of Europe's largest banks, which was
rescued and carved up at the height of the crisis in late 2008.
Both BNP Paribas and Brussels prosecutors declined to
comment.
Shares of BNP fell 1.0 percent, to 45.26 euros, the
fourth-worst performers on the STOXX Europe 600 banks index
, up 1.4 percent.
"If confirmed, this would be obviously bad news for BNP
Paribas," a Paris-based trader said. "The market could raise the
question of replacing Machenil."
Machenil joined Fortis in 2000 and was the financial
director at BNP Paribas Fortis from 2009 until last year.
Former Fortis chief executives Jean-Paul Votron and Filip
Dierckx become the first directors to face criminal charges in
Belgium over banking failures during the crisis, which also
forced bailouts for Franco-Belgian Dexia and Belgium's
KBC.
De Tijd and L'Echo said Brussels prosecutors are also
looking into three other former senior Fortis figures, including
Maurice Lippens, chairman from 1990 until 2008.
Fortis came unstuck after paying a top-of-the-market 24
billion euros to buy the Dutch operations of ABN AMRO just
before the credit crunch struck.
Shareholder groups have complained Fortis repeatedly assured
markets that it was healthy, its balance sheet was strong and
that it would not be changing its dividend policy.
In September 2007, before a 13.4 billion euro rights issue,
Fortis said that a 20 percent deterioration of the U.S. subprime
market would only hit net profit by 20 million euros.
At the end of June 2008, it scrapped its interim dividend
and sold new shares to prop itself up.
In early 2009, a special purpose vehicle purchased Fortis's
mostly junk grade assets for 11.7 billion euros, against a face
value of 20.7 billion euros.
A Dutch court found Votron and former chief financial
officer, Gilbert Mittler, guilty in February of misleading
shareholders from May to June 2008, but cleared Lippens. Both
have appealed and the case is still pending.
Fortis was split up in October 2008. The Dutch nationalised
Fortis's activities there. BNP Paribas bought a
majority in Fortis's banking operations in Belgium.
The rump Fortis business, renamed Ageas, was left
as an insurance group centred on Belgium.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels; Additional
reporting by Lionel Laurent and Blaise Robinson in Paris;
Editing by Mark Potter)