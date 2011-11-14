MEDIA-Coal India plans JV with govt-controlled Paradip Port - Business Line
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Repeats to attach alert) Three months ended Sept 30
(Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated)
Net (Loss) /Profit (125.9) vs 747.8
Total Income 6,100.9 vs 3,578.5
Results are consolidated.
NOTE: Fortis Healthcare Ltd operates hospitals. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Jun 14 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2017/18. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----