India state government securities issued in 2017/18

Jun 14 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2017/18. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----