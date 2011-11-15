(Repeats story issued late on Monday)
* Fortis India will take over debt of Singapore firm
* July-Sept net loss at 126 million rupees
* Shares down 4.15 pct
NEW DELHI, Nov 14 - Hospital chain Fortis Healthcare
(India), majority-owned by the billionaire Singh brothers, plans
to raise $175 million in debt by the end of December to fund the
purchase of Singapore-based Fortis Healthcare International, its
chief executive said on Monday.
In September, Fortis had said it would acquire
Fortis Healthcare International, fully owned by its promoters
Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, to bring under one roof all the
group's healthcare businesses, upsetting analysts who were
surprised by the sudden move.
Earlier this month, Fortis announced the deal value at $665
million, but did not say how much it needed to raise to finance
the deal.
In addition to the $175 million debt issue for which the
roadshows will begin next week, the firm will take over the debt
of the Singapore company, accounting for the balance of the deal
value, Aditya Vij, chief executive of Fortis India said.
Following the completion of the acquisition, the debt-equity
ratio at Fortis India would rise to 1 from 0.28 now, Vij said.
The Indian firm has a net debt of 11 billion rupees at present.
The company doesn't need to raise fresh debt for running current
operations in India, he added.
Earlier in the day, Fortis reported a consolidated loss of
126 million rupees for July-Sept, compared to a net profit of
748 million rupees in the year ago quarter on the back of losses
due to the opening of new facilities and higher borrowing costs.
Total income rose 70 percent to 6.1 billion rupees on the
consolidation of diagnostic chain Super Religare Laboratories
Ltd that Fortis acquired earlier this year.
Fortis Healthcare plans to raise its operational bed
capacity to 4,500 by March-end from 4,000 now as new hospitals
open up, Vij said.
Shares in Fortis, valued at about $1 billion, fell 4.15
percent to 123.50 rupees on Monday in a weak Mumbai market.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Rosemary
Arackaparambil)