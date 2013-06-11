June 11 Fortis Healthcare, India's No. 2 hospital chain, said it agreed to sell its stake in the Vietnam unit to Singapore-based Chandler Corp for $80 million, in a deal that would help cut its debt.

The offer price is at a premium to the purchase price paid by Fortis for the acquisition of Hoan My Medical Corporation, it said on Tuesday. The deal would add to the company's earnings per share, Fortis said in a statement.

