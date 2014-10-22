Oct 22 Fortnox AB :

* Says Q3 net sales 23.7 million Swedish crowns versus 18.9 million crowns

* Says Q3 operating profit 6.7 million crowns versus 2.2 million crowns

* Says plans to launch a pilot project within invoice processing before the end of the year