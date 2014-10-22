RPT-Amazon rolls out chatbot tools in race to dominate voice-powered tech
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
Oct 22 Fortnox AB :
* Says Q3 net sales 23.7 million Swedish crowns versus 18.9 million crowns
* Says Q3 operating profit 6.7 million crowns versus 2.2 million crowns
* Says plans to launch a pilot project within invoice processing before the end of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.