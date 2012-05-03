BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 pct from June 10
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 percent w.e.f. 10th June, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sKjxIi) Further company coverage:
May 3 Fortress Investment Group's profit fell in the first quarter as incentive and management fees declined on weak performance in the firm's hedge, credit and private equity funds.
New York-based Fortress, one of a small group of publicly traded investment managers, said on Thursday that pretax distributable earnings fell about 45 percent to $57 million, or 11 cents per share, from $103 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
The firm announced a first-quarter dividend of 5 cents per share.
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 percent w.e.f. 10th June, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sKjxIi) Further company coverage:
* Says unit wins land auction for 253.1 million yuan ($37.24 million) in Chongqing city