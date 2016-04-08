CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 8 The head of Italian
bank UniCredit on Friday confirmed talks took place
between Fortress Investment Group and Banca Popolare di
Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI, following reports that the U.S. firm had
offered to invest in the cooperative lender.
UniCredit is guaranteeing the bulk of a 1.76 billion euro
($2 billion) share issue Popolare Vicenza is carrying out as it
lists its shares on the Milan bourse this month in an effort to
boost capital.
"I know they spoke but we can't interfere," UniCredit CEO
Federico Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of the
Ambrosetti conference when asked about a Fortress proposal for
Popolare Vicenza.
Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported on Friday that
Fortress had offered to invest around 500 million euros in
Popolare Vicenza's share issue.
It would also buy the bank's stock of troubled loans, the
paper said, adding Popolare Vicenza was not enthusiastic about
the proposal.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
