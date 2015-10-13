BOSTON Oct 13 Fortress Investment Group said on
Tuesday that Michael Novogratz, who ran the firm's global macro
hedge fund, will leave at the end of the year and that it is
buying back his shares.
Fortress will buy back 56.8 million class A shares from
Novogratz at a price of $4.50 a share. The transaction will be
financed with cash and a note issued to Novogratz and it will
shrink its dividend-paying share count by roughly 13 percent.
Reuters reported on Monday that Fortress will close
Novogratz' fund and that Novogratz was expected to leave the
firm, but no time was given for the departure.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)