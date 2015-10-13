(Adds details on share repurchase, Novogratz exit)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Oct 13 Fortress Investment Group
said on Tuesday one-time star investor Michael Novogratz, who
runs the firm's struggling global macro hedge fund, will leave
at the end of the year and that it is buying back his shares for
more than $250 million.
Novogratz, a former college wrestler and Army helicopter
pilot who became one of Wall Street's most colorful investors,
renowned for his blunt market assessments, is the biggest
casualty of this year's downturn for hedge funds amid global
market turmoil.
Fortress told investors on Monday that it planned to close
the macro fund, which is nursing a 17 percent loss this year.
The investment firm will buy back 56.8 million class A
shares from Novogratz at a price of $4.50 a share. The
transaction will be financed with cash and a note issued to
Novogratz, shrinking its dividend-paying share count by roughly
13 percent.
The company's share price climbed 5.7 percent on Tuesday to
$5.75 after falling more than 5 percent in after-hours trading
on Monday as news spread that Fortress would close the fund and
Novogratz would leave at an unspecified time.
The global macro fund, which made bets on currencies,
interest rates and stocks, had $2.3 billion in assets at the end
of the second quarter, less than a third of its tally eight
years ago.
The fund was launched in 2002 and reached a peak of $8
billion in assets in 2007, the year Fortress listed its shares.
The current figure makes up about 3 percent of Fortress' $72
billion in assets, not including redemption requests that
investors put in as performance suffered this year.
Its contribution to earnings has been relatively small,
Fortress said, noting that it accounted for roughly 2 percent in
pre-tax distributable earnings in the last 12 months through the
end of the second quarter.
Novogratz, 50, said it was a tough decision to close down
the fund, but acknowledged the fund's heavy losses this year. "I
do not believe the current environment is conducive to achieving
our best results," he said.
The fund's loss widened to 17 percent at the end of
September, far more than the average global macro fund which is
off roughly 0.64 percent this year, data from Hedge Fund
Research show.
Fortress reshuffled Novogratz's team several times this year
and in the last weeks a number of employees left the firm.
