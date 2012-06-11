June 11 Fortress Paper Ltd said it
ramped up production of highly refined dissolving pulp, used in
making rayon products, and increased its shipments to China,
sending the company's shares up 16 percent.
Production at the company's specialty cellulose mill in
Thurso, Quebec has averaged 92 percent of its targeted capacity
during the last 10 days, Fortress said.
The mill, which has an annual production capacity of about
200,000 tonnes, started production in December.
"We expect our dissolving pulp segment to provide a
meaningful contribution to our financial results as the year
progresses," said Chief Executive Chad Wasilenkoff.
As newsprint demand continues to decline, paper companies
such as Vancouver-based Fortress are looking at alternatives to
arrest sliding sales and share price.
Fortress last year converted a pulp mill in Quebec to
produce dissolving pulp. Rayon made from this variety of pulp is
in high demand as textile companies look to move away from
expensive cotton.
To boost its output of dissolving pulp, Fortress has already
agreed to buy the assets of a non-operating pulp mill in
Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Quebec.
The specialty paper producer's shares hit a three-week high
of C$22.80 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.