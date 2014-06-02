TEL AVIV, June 2 Fortscale, whose technology helps companies defend themselves against cyber attacks, has raised $10 million in funding led by Intel Capital and Blumberg Capital.

Fortscale's existing investors, including the Swarth Group, participated in the funding round as well, the company said on Monday.

The latest funding will be used to extend the company's research and development, engineering and analytics groups and promote partnerships. It will also be used to establish the company's new headquarters in Silicon Valley and expand its Israel-based R&D and analytics teams.

Fortscale, founded in 2012, helps enterprises defend themselves against cyber attacks based on big data analytics, making users' profiles and behaviour visible and easy to investigate.

"Recent infamous security breaches are ... examples of the growing challenges enterprises face from user related threats such as malicious insider threats as well as targeted attacks using hijacked user credentials," said Idan Tendler, chief executive of Fortscale.

"Fortscale's solution looks to solve this problem by delivering user intelligence to help discover and investigate suspicious behaviour and generate leads about possible security breaches." (Reporting by Tova Cohen)