TEL AVIV, June 2 Fortscale, whose technology
helps companies defend themselves against cyber attacks, has
raised $10 million in funding led by Intel Capital and Blumberg
Capital.
Fortscale's existing investors, including the Swarth Group,
participated in the funding round as well, the company said on
Monday.
The latest funding will be used to extend the company's
research and development, engineering and analytics groups and
promote partnerships. It will also be used to establish the
company's new headquarters in Silicon Valley and expand its
Israel-based R&D and analytics teams.
Fortscale, founded in 2012, helps enterprises defend
themselves against cyber attacks based on big data analytics,
making users' profiles and behaviour visible and easy to
investigate.
"Recent infamous security breaches are ... examples of the
growing challenges enterprises face from user related threats
such as malicious insider threats as well as targeted attacks
using hijacked user credentials," said Idan Tendler, chief
executive of Fortscale.
"Fortscale's solution looks to solve this problem by
delivering user intelligence to help discover and investigate
suspicious behaviour and generate leads about possible security
breaches."
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)