HELSINKI Jan 4 Finnish utility firm Fortum said on Wednesday it will appeal the Swedish tax authority's decision that the company owes over 400 million Swedish crowns ($59 million) in back taxes due to improper tax deductions for subsidiaries in 2009.

The Swedish tax authority (STA) said on Tuesday that Fortum's Sweden-based businesses made incorrect deductions for certain interest rate costs.

"Fortum considers the claim unjustifiable and will appeal the STA decision," the company said in a statemet. ($1 = 6.8290 Swedish crowns) (Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)