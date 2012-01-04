(Refiles to edit dateline, no changes to text)
HELSINKI Jan 4 Finnish utility firm
Fortum said on Wednesday it will appeal the Swedish
tax authority's decision that the company owes over 400 million
Swedish crowns ($59 million) in back taxes due to improper tax
deductions for subsidiaries in 2009.
The Swedish tax authority (STA) said on Tuesday that
Fortum's Sweden-based businesses made incorrect deductions for
certain interest rate costs.
"Fortum considers the claim unjustifiable and will appeal
the STA decision," the company said in a statemet.
($1 = 6.8290 Swedish crowns)
(Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)