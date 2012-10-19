GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil dips as Qatar rift seen threat to output cuts, sterling firms
* Oil falls as some question impact of diplomatic row over Qatar
HELSINKI Oct 19 Finnish utility Fortum said it was launching a cost-cut programme to improve its cash flow, and would sell around 500 million euros in assets.
It said it plans to cut capital spending by 250-350 million euros in 2013-2014, and aims to improve its cash flow by more than a billion euros during that period.
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Oil falls as some question impact of diplomatic row over Qatar
* But borrowing could become more expensive for Qatar, others