HELSINKI Feb 1 Finnish utility Fortum reported a bigger-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter profit, citing lower electricity demand and spot prices in the Nordics.

October-December comparable operating profit was 508 million euros ($665 million) down from 541 million euros a year ago, and missing an average market estimate of 515 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Fortum said it raised hedging, and has now hedged 65 percent of Nordic electricity volumes at 48 euros per megawatt hour for 2012 and 40 percent at 46 euros per megawatt hour for 2013. ($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)