HELSINKI, April 26 Finnish utility Fortum
announced on Wednesday a plan to restructure
ownership in Norwegian power group Hafslund and invest
about 240 million euros ($262 million) in its operations.
Fortum said it will sell its 34.1 percent stake in Hafslund
to City of Oslo for about 730 million euros, and that it would
then buy Hafslund's Markets business area and stakes in other
businesses worth in total about 970 million euros.
Fortum has been looking for mergers and acquisitions for
years following its 9.3 billion euro divestment of power
distribution grids, but it has so far announced relatively small
investments.
($1 = 0.9137 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)