LONDON/STOCKHOLM, March 4 Two bidding groups are
lining up final offers for the Swedish power grid of Finnish
utility Fortum that could be worth around 6 billion
euros ($6.7 billion), ahead of a March 11 deadline, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Borealis, the infrastructure investment arm of Canadian
pension fund OMERS, is teaming up with Swedish pension funds for
its bid.
Meanwhile the infrastructure arm of Goldman Sachs is
partnering with private equity firm 3i's infrastructure
arm and sovereign wealth funds to bid for the asset, with the
winner expected to be chosen shortly after.
Fortum may be keen to have something to announce at its
annual shareholders' meeting on March 31, one of the sources
said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is
private.
Fortum declined to comment. All of the prospective bidders
either declined to comment or could not immediately be reached
for comment.
The auction attracted a range of infrastructure investors
keen to snap up regulated energy assets for their predictable
cash flows, pushing the price up.
Those who expressed interest earlier in the process
including Macquarie and CKI, an investment entity
controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing, are no longer
in the race, the sources added.
Fortum is selling its Swedish power grid as part of a trend
for European energy firms to split off their distribution
networks to cut debt and focus on power generation and renewable
energy.
It has already sold its distribution business in Finland to
a group of investors led by First State Investments and Borealis
Infrastructure for 2.55 billion euros in December 2013.
It also divested its smaller Norwegian electricity
distribution business, as well as a stake in gas utility Gasum.
At the same time, Fortum has said it is ready to take
significant development and growth steps and is looking beyond
the Nordics and Russia.
Fortum is interested in a bidding for a 66 percent stake in
Slovak power producer Slovenske Elektrarne, being offered for
sale by Italy's Enel, a source with knowledge of the
matter said in February [ID: nL5N0VZ2TS]
