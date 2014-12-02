* To take up to 15 pct stake in Fennovoima
* Govt wants at least 60 pct Finnish stake
* To restructure TGC-1 unit with Rosatom, Gazprom
* Project still faces parliament vote
(Adds background, parliament vote, Fortum comment)
HELSINKI, Dec 2 Utility Fortum plans
to take up to a 15 percent stake in the Fennovoima nuclear
project in a move that would satisfy a government call for
Finnish firms to own at least 60 percent of it.
The project to build a nuclear reactor in the north of
Finland has suffered from the departure of investors and
concerns about Russia's state-owned Rosatom owning a 34 percent
stake amid the Ukraine crisis.
The government recently gave backing to the project but said
local ownership must reach at least 60 percent by next summer.
Currently, Finnish owners have committed to a stake of around 52
percent.
Fennovoima faces a parliament vote on Friday in which it is
expected to win support although by a small margin.
"Once realised, the arrangement clearly fulfils the required
domestic ownership," said Economy Minister Jan Vapaavuori in a
separate statement.
Fortum, 51-percent owned by the state, in 2010 applied for a
permit to build a new reactor of its own but parliament granted
permits to Fennovoima and Teollisuuden Voima instead.
Fennovoima's planned 1,200 megawatt plant in Pyhajoki is
scheduled to start operating in 2024. The project is estimated
to cost in total around 6-7 billion euros ($7.5-8.7 billion).
Fortum said its investment would be subject to restructuring
at TGC-1, a Russian hydro and thermal power company it
owns with Russia's Gazprom.
TGC-1's hydro assets will be separated into a new company in
which Fortum holds a 75 percent stake and Rosatom holds the
other 25 percent.
"It is a win-win situation for several parties involved,"
Fortum spokeswoman Helena Aatinen said.
Fortum, which is in the midst of investing 4 billion euros
in Russia by 2015, made 22 percent of its sales in Russia in the
year to September.
TGC-1 owns 40 hydro power plants and 14 thermal plants in
northwest Russia.
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.8039 euro)
