STOCKHOLM Oct 6 Finland's Fortum is
expected to launch a sale of its Swedish power grid seen
fetching around 6 billion euros ($7.5 billion) this month, three
people familiar with matter said.
The sale follows Fortum's divestments of its smaller Finnish
and Norwegian grids and is part of a trend where European energy
firms sell networks to cut debt amid low energy prices and focus
on power generation and renewable energy.
The people, who declined to be identified because details of
the process are not public, said the sale could be completed
around the end of the first quarter next year. Fortum declined
to comment.
