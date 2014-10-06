* Sale could be completed around end of Q1 2015 - sources

* Macquarie, Borealis, CKI, 3i with Goldman Sachs plan bids

* Borealis has teamed up with Swedish funds - sources (Adds potential buyers, detail)

By Sven Nordenstam

STOCKHOLM, Oct 6 Finland's Fortum this month will launch a sale of its Swedish power grid, which is seen fetching around 6 billion euros ($7.5 billion), three people familiar with matter said.

The sale follows Fortum's divestments of its smaller Finnish and Norwegian grids and is part of a trend. European energy firms are selling distribution networks, while electricity prices are low, and focussing on power generation and renewable energy.

The sources, who declined to be identified because details of the process are not public, said the sale could be completed around the end of the first quarter next year. Fortum declined to comment.

Citi and Danske Bank, which also managed the Finnish sale, are handling the process as advisers for state-controlled Fortum.

Many of the potential buyers for the Swedish grid had also taken part in the auction of the Finnish grid, which fetched 2.55 billion euros in December last year.

That price equalled 16.6 times the previous year's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Applying the same multiple to last year's 350 million euros EBITDA of Fortum's Swedish distribution business would yield a value of 5.8 billion euros.

The sources said Borealis Infrastructure, part of the consortium that bought the Finnish grid; Macquarie European Infrastructure Funds ; and Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings (CKI), an investment entity controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing, were among those planning to bid.

Private equity firm 3i and the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs, plan to make a joint bid, according to the sources.

CHANGING RULES

Borealis, the infrastructure investment arm of Canadian pension fund OMERS, has teamed up with Swedish pension funds AP1, AP3 and Folksam to bid, two of the sources said.

One of the people said the Swedish funds were likely to split a 30 to 50 percent share of the investment if the consortium ended up buying the grid, but that no decision had yet been made on the exact stakes.

All of the potential bidders either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters could not obtain information on whether other bidders would also make joint bids with Swedish funds or other investors, or if there were more potential bidders.

When it sold the Finnish network, Fortum said it was also looking to sell in Sweden. But it had been awaiting regulatory clarity on future tariffs, according to the sources, which arrived in the form of a Swedish government decision last month.

The decision means energy distribution firms can no longer depreciate older assets as much as before and, therefore, must charge less for electricity.

Analysts covering Fortum say the new rules are negative for energy firms, but that it is hard to say how much it might affect the value of Fortum's Swedish grid.

Power grids and other infrastructure assets are interesting to investors such as pension funds and other institutional investors, who look for long-term, relatively safe returns. (1 US dollar = 0.7954 euro) (editing by Niklas Pollard and Jane Baird)