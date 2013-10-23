* Shares down over 6 pct in early trade
* Q3 operating profit down 26 pct
(Updates with market reaction, hedging details)
HELSINKI Oct 23 Finnish utility Fortum
reported an unexpected fall in quarterly underlying
profit due to low hydro production, sending its shares down over
6 percent in early trade on Wednesday.
Fortum's third-quarter comparable operating profit fell 26
percent to 166 million euros ($229 million). Analysts on average
expected a 11 percent rise to 247 million euros in a Reuters
poll.
Fortum said low precipitation weighed on Nordic reservoir
levels and hydro production in the quarter fell to 3.9 terawatt
hours (TWh), close to an all-time low, compared with 6.3 TWh a
year earlier.
It also said electricity consumption in the Nordic region
was slightly lower than last year at 79 TWh, as a prolonged
global economic slowdown weighed down industrial demand.
The company said that around 65 percent of estimated Nordic
power sales for 2014 was hedged at 42 euros per megawatt hours
(MWh). For 2015, around 20 percent was hedged at 41 euros per
MWh.
The shares fell 6.1 percent to 15.75 euros by 0724 GMT.
($1 = 0.7260 euros)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, Editing by Patrick Lannin and David
Cowell)