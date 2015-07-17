* Second quarter operating profit falls 32 pct
* Shares drop 6.8 pct
* Russian hydro, nuclear deals remain undecided
(Adds CEO comments on Russian deals)
By Anna Ercanbrack
HELSINKI, July 17 Finnish utility Fortum
reported quarterly profits well below market
expectations on Friday after unusually heavy rains in the Nordic
region led to greater hydropower production and lower prices.
The state-controlled company said its second-quarter
comparable operating profit fell 32 percent from a year ago to
143 million euros ($156 million), well below the average
forecast of 187 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Shares in the company fell 6.8 percent by 1202 GMT.
Fortum said electricity prices in Nordic countries were hit
during the first half of the year because of the high hydropower
production. Operating profit at Fortum's Power & Technology
division fell to 117 million euros in the second quarter from
151 million euros a year ago.
Antti Viljakainen, equity research analyst at Inderes, said
Fortum's heat generation business and Russian operations
exceeded expectations.
The company said it was still seeking an agreement with
Gazprom and Rosatom over a complicated deal where
Fortum would get assets from Russian hydro and thermal power
company TGC-1 and in turn invest in the
Finnish-Russian nuclear power plant project Fennovoima.
Fortum's investment in Fennovoima would secure that project
as it is yet to meet Finland's requirement for majority
European Union control to mitigate concerns about Moscow's
influence on the country's energy sector.
"The continuation of the negotiations depends on whether we
can come to a commercial conclusion that satisfies everybody,"
interim CEO Timo Karttinen said.
"We are interested in TGC-1 as part of a package that
includes Fennovoima. The TGC-1 assets provide a lot of good
hydro power capacity... It would be a good addition to our
business in Russia."
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Elaine Hardcastle)