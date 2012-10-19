HELSINKI Oct 19 Finnish utility Fortum reported a 26 percent fall in its third-quarter operating profit due to cheaper power prices, and said it was launching cost cuts and asset sales to improve its financial health.

Fortum's July-September comparable operating profit fell to 220 million euros ($288.02 million) from 297 million a year ago, missing the market's average forecast of 251 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Fortum said it hedged 30 percent of electricity volumes in 2014 at 43 euros per megawatt hours.

($1 = 0.7638 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)