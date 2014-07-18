HELSINKI, July 18 Finnish utility Fortum
on Friday reported a 12-percent decline in its
second-quarter core operating profit due to low Nordic power
prices.
State-controlled Fortum, which has an extensive investment
programme in Russia, also said it was not likely to reach its
annual operating profit target of 500 million euros ($676
million) from the country from 2015 onwards due to weak rouble.
"Fortum is keeping its rouble-denominated target intact, but
mainly due to the translation effect, the euro-denominated
result level will be volatile," CEO Tapio Kuula said in a
statement.
Fortum's comparable operating profit in the second quarter
was 255 million euros ($345 million), down from 289 million a
year ago, but topping analysts' average expectation of 232
million euros. ($1 = 0.7395 Euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Sakari Suoninen)